Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.14 and traded as low as GBX 1.32. Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.40, with a volume of 2,132,657 shares trading hands.

Indus Gas Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.14. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

