Independent Bank Corp. $INDB Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 57.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,703,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,102,000 after buying an additional 624,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,053,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 317,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 177,243 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 649,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 135,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Independent Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a $80.00 target price on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.64 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independent Bank news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $170,371.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,417.90. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $29,941.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,779.01. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,917 shares of company stock worth $244,853. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Group, Inc (NASDAQ:INDB) is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that provides a range of financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank. Tracing its roots to the late 19th century, the company has grown from a single community bank into a regional financial institution serving individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Independent Bank Group became a bank holding company in 1983 and expanded its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

The company’s primary business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including deposit products, consumer and business lending and credit services.

See Also

