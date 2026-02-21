iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.5330, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.168 per share. This is a positive change from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 92,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 526,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 161,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares during the last quarter.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

