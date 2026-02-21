iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.5330, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.168 per share. This is a positive change from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.
