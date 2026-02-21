Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,291 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 933.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 347,275 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,587,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,355,611.96. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 497,554 shares of company stock valued at $43,484,018 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

