IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and traded as high as $48.98. IGM Financial shares last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 8,453 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IGIFF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGIFF

IGM Financial Trading Up 1.9%

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc is a Canada-based wealth and asset management company that provides a range of financial planning and investment solutions to individual and institutional clients. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries—IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Investment Planning Counsel—the firm offers advisory services, mutual funds, segregated funds, and a suite of managed portfolio solutions designed to meet diverse investor needs. IGM’s business model centers on delivering fee-based and commission-based products through a network of financial advisors and distribution partners across Canada.

The company’s flagship arm, IG Wealth Management, operates one of the largest financial advisor networks in the country, offering advice on retirement planning, tax strategies, estate and legacy planning, and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.