ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 8,944 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $332.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.30 and its 200 day moving average is $341.46. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,094,099.76. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Broadcom Introduces Industry’s First 6G Digital Front-End SoC for Massive MIMO

Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.)

Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom’s AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today’s price. (Analyst coverage cited across recent reports.) Positive Sentiment: Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Broadcom: AI CapEx Panic Is Your Opportunity

Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Broadcom’s US$73b AI Backlog Puts Valuation And Risks In Focus

Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Neutral Sentiment: Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. 3G Capital Partners Cuts 65,000 Broadcom Shares Stake

Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction. Negative Sentiment: Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.)

Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely. (Quiver/filings summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: multiple commentary pieces note Broadcom isn’t cheap today, so upside depends on continued strong execution, hyperscaler capex, and product adoption — any softness in guidance could pressure the shares. Broadcom Stock Isn’t Cheap. Why Bulls Still See Room to Run

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

