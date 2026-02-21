Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 49,090 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,090 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Celestica worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,738,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,093,000 after buying an additional 97,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,184,000 after buying an additional 375,910 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,045,000 after acquiring an additional 259,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,069,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,449,000 after acquiring an additional 208,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $293.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.04 and a 200 day moving average of $278.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.86. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $363.40.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at $30,894,084.70. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. This trade represents a 88.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Featured Stories

