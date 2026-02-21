Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,520 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Gildan Activewear worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 38,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Gildan Activewear Price Performance
GIL stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.08. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.
