Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF $SMIN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $35,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 684,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,595,000 after buying an additional 280,891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,664,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 326.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,631,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SMIN opened at $68.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a market cap of $835.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.