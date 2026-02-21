Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CALM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $126.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 27.37%.The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

