Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $41.24 Million Holdings in Fortis $FTS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Fortis makes up 1.2% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fortis worth $41,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,414,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,828,000 after purchasing an additional 849,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,025,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,399,000 after purchasing an additional 759,772 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 7.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,897,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,947,000 after buying an additional 351,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,224,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,614,000 after buying an additional 345,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortis Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. Fortis has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc is a Canadian diversified electric and gas utility holding company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Through a portfolio of regulated utility subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission, distribution and generation assets. Fortis serves customers across multiple jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, focusing on the delivery of safe, reliable energy to residential, commercial and industrial users.

The company’s core activities include operation and maintenance of transmission and distribution networks, ownership of generation facilities, and investment in grid modernization and system resilience.

