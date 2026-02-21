Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Frontdoor worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 322.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 56.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $71.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.34. Frontdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66.

Frontdoor, Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

