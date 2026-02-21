Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the period. Bank Of Montreal accounts for about 2.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank Of Montreal worth $68,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $146.35.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.13%.The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 29th. National Bank Financial cut Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Securities upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Bank Of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

