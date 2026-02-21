Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,635 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,711,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $320.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $582.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

