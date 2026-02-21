Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,960 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. $PRLB

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Proto Labs worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Proto Labs by 791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,034,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,000 after buying an additional 918,219 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 301.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,722,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Proto Labs

In related news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $152,918.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,812.66. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $65.43 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $68.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.07 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Proto Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

