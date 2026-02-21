HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF $BKDV

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BKDV – Free Report) by 1,912.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,715 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.57% of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,709,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,114,000 after purchasing an additional 101,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,053,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,098,000 after buying an additional 261,315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 4,906.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 358,527 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKDV opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%.

The BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (BKDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on value companies of any market-cap globally. The fund seeks capital growth through a bottom-up investment approach, prioritizing intrinsic value, strong fundamentals, and positive momentum BKDV was launched on Nov 1, 2024 and is issued by BNY Mellon.

