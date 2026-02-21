HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.24 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,605.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,064,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,107,000 after buying an additional 1,943,287 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,477.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 545,231 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth $9,893,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $37.08 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $37.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

