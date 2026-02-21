HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.96 Million Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,867,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,726,000 after buying an additional 521,132 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 37.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 289.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 358,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,856,000 after acquiring an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the second quarter worth about $2,780,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $172.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.47. The firm has a market cap of $241.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

