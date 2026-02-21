HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 230,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO opened at $36.74 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.3978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

