HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 12,339 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

