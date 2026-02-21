HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,276 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 626,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.77.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE HCA opened at $532.98 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.00 and a 12-month high of $552.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

Key HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA is expanding emergency access through local partnerships and new freestanding ERs, which can increase lower‑acuity, higher‑margin volumes and outpatient revenue. Read More.

HCA is expanding emergency access through local partnerships and new freestanding ERs, which can increase lower‑acuity, higher‑margin volumes and outpatient revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HCA opened a new ER site (Shoppes at Mission Trace) — incremental access points support ambulatory/ER growth. Read More.

HCA opened a new ER site (Shoppes at Mission Trace) — incremental access points support ambulatory/ER growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and momentum coverage is favorable: Zacks highlights HCA as a momentum name and JPMorgan raised its price target to $535 (neutral rating but higher target), both of which can attract investor flows. Read More. — Read More.

Analyst and momentum coverage is favorable: Zacks highlights HCA as a momentum name and JPMorgan raised its price target to $535 (neutral rating but higher target), both of which can attract investor flows. Read More. — Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local human‑interest/community health stories (neonatal success, suicide‑prevention grant) are positive for brand but unlikely to move the stock materially. Read More. — Read More.

Local human‑interest/community health stories (neonatal success, suicide‑prevention grant) are positive for brand but unlikely to move the stock materially. Read More. — Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership moves (new chief nurse in Houston; four new leaders in Alaska) are operational/clinic-level changes that support execution but are not major catalysts on their own. Read More. — Read More.

Leadership moves (new chief nurse in Houston; four new leaders in Alaska) are operational/clinic-level changes that support execution but are not major catalysts on their own. Read More. — Read More. Negative Sentiment: A nurse sued HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and a security company after a violent patient attack — litigation and safety concerns can raise reputational risk and potential costs. Read More.

A nurse sued HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and a security company after a violent patient attack — litigation and safety concerns can raise reputational risk and potential costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Critical opinion pieces highlight continued safety concerns at Mission Hospital; sustained negative media about safety can pressure sentiment and invite regulatory/survey scrutiny. Read More.

Critical opinion pieces highlight continued safety concerns at Mission Hospital; sustained negative media about safety can pressure sentiment and invite regulatory/survey scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: EVP Michael McAlevey sold ~1,694 shares (~$903K). While single insider sales often reflect personal liquidity, markets sometimes view such moves as a minor negative signal. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

