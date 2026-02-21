Head to Head Contrast: Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) vs. American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawkins and American Vanguard”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins $974.43 million 3.14 $84.35 million $3.95 37.09 American Vanguard $547.31 million 0.28 -$126.34 million ($3.98) -1.33

Profitability

Hawkins has higher revenue and earnings than American Vanguard. American Vanguard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawkins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hawkins and American Vanguard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins 7.75% 16.85% 8.93% American Vanguard -21.15% -23.15% -8.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hawkins and American Vanguard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins 0 3 2 0 2.40 American Vanguard 1 0 1 0 2.00

Hawkins presently has a consensus target price of $162.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. American Vanguard has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.20%. Given American Vanguard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than Hawkins.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Hawkins shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of American Vanguard shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Hawkins shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of American Vanguard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hawkins has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Vanguard has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawkins beats American Vanguard on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries. This segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite and agricultural products, as well as various food-grade and pharmaceutical products, such as liquid phosphates, lactates, other blended products, and agricultural products; and receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals comprising liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, urea, phosphoric acid, aqua ammonia, and potassium hydroxide. It also repackages water treatment chemicals and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of chemicals. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, products, equipment, services, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, non-residential swimming pool water, and agriculture water. The Health and Nutrition segment offers ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, botanicals and herbs, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

