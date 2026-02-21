Head-To-Head Comparison: Southern (NYSE:SO) vs. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Southern has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 14.69% 12.62% 3.16% Alliant Energy 18.57% 11.57% 3.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

64.1% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern and Alliant Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 2 12 4 1 2.21 Alliant Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Southern currently has a consensus target price of $97.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Alliant Energy has a consensus target price of $71.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Southern’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Southern is more favorable than Alliant Energy.

Dividends

Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southern pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alliant Energy pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern and Alliant Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $29.55 billion 3.51 $4.40 billion $3.93 23.95 Alliant Energy $4.36 billion 4.18 $690.00 million $3.18 22.33

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy. Alliant Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and operates nuclear, coal, hydro, cogeneration, solar, wind, battery storage, and fuel cell facilities. Further, the constructs, operates, and maintains approximately 77,900 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.9 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, it develops distributed energy and resilience solutions; deploys microgrids for commercial, industrial, governmental, and utility customers; and offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, packaging, and food industries, as well as wholesale customers comprising municipalities and rural electric cooperatives. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a Mississippi River barge, rail, and truck freight terminal in Illinois; freight brokerage services; wind turbine blade recycling services; and a rail-served warehouse in Iowa. Further, it holds interests in a natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a wind farm located in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Interstate Energy Corp. and changed its name to Alliant Energy Corporation in May 1999. Alliant Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

