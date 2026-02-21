Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.460-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $440.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.7 million. Harmonic also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Northland Securities set a $14.00 target price on Harmonic in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

HLIT stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

In related news, Director David Krall purchased 47,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,044.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,812.50. This trade represents a 27.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 23,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $248,122.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 149,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.70. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 31,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 978.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 224,534 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company’s portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic’s product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

