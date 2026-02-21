Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96, FiscalAI reports. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.85%.The firm had revenue of $728.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.00 million.
Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance
HG opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. Hamilton Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.
Hamilton Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Insurance Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Hamilton Insurance Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Very strong results: Q4 EPS $1.65 vs. $0.69 consensus, revenue $728M vs. $621M est., and full‑year net income of $577M with ~24% growth in book value per share — this drives upward earnings revisions and immediate buy-side interest. Hamilton Reports $577 million of Net Income…
- Positive Sentiment: Special dividend: Board declared a $2.00 per‑share special dividend (record Mar 6; pay Mar 30). Cash return increases near‑term shareholder value and supports sentiment. Hamilton Reports $577 million of Net Income…
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target lift: A Seeking Alpha note upgraded HG to Buy citing 24.5% ROE and a $75M Q4 underwriting profit; Citizens Jmp raised its target to $35 (market outperform). Those calls support further buying. Hamilton Insurance Group: Special Dividend Highlights Excellent Q4 (Upgrade) Benzinga Price Target Raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Investment portfolio a differentiator: Management highlighted strong, non‑correlated returns from its Two Sigma allocation and limited private‑credit exposure — a plus for diversified returns but not a guaranteed future driver. Hamilton Insurance Group: Special Dividend Highlights Excellent Q4 (Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials posted (call transcript & slide deck): Useful for digging into segment results, reinsurance and reserve commentary — these will guide whether the quarter’s strength is recurring. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Q4 Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Underwriting tailwinds may be temporary: Management attributed part of Q4 underwriting profit to a benign catastrophe environment — if catastrophes normalize, underwriting margins could compress. Hamilton Insurance Group: Special Dividend Highlights Excellent Q4 (Upgrade)
Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile
Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.
Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.
