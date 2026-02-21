Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96, FiscalAI reports. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.85%.The firm had revenue of $728.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.00 million.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

HG opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. Hamilton Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

Hamilton Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hamilton Insurance Group this week:

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

Further Reading

