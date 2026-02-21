GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day moving average is $165.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

