GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 147,418 Shares of Transocean Ltd. $RIG

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,418 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,519,248 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $294,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 89.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 2,662.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,314 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,755 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Transocean News

Here are the key news stories impacting Transocean this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported multiple new contract awards and option exercises that add about $610 million of incremental backlog, bringing reported backlog to roughly $6.1 billion — supports revenue visibility for upcoming quarters. Fleet Status Report

Company reported multiple new contract awards and option exercises that add about $610 million of incremental backlog, bringing reported backlog to roughly $6.1 billion — supports revenue visibility for upcoming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a pro‑forma backlog of ~$11 billion and said it targets ~1.5x net leverage after the Valaris acquisition — this signals stronger scale and leverage policy that could materially improve cash‑flow profile if the deal closes and synergies materialize. Pro‑Forma Backlog / Valaris

Company outlined a pro‑forma backlog of ~$11 billion and said it targets ~1.5x net leverage after the Valaris acquisition — this signals stronger scale and leverage policy that could materially improve cash‑flow profile if the deal closes and synergies materialize. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue of $1.04B modestly beat consensus (~$1.03B) and revenue rose ~9.6% year‑over‑year, providing top‑line confirmation of improving demand in ultra‑deepwater/harsh‑enviro drilling. Q4 Results Release

Q4 revenue of $1.04B modestly beat consensus (~$1.03B) and revenue rose ~9.6% year‑over‑year, providing top‑line confirmation of improving demand in ultra‑deepwater/harsh‑enviro drilling. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted updated FY‑2026 and Q1‑2026 revenue guidance ranges (Q1: ~$1.0–1.1B; FY: ~$3.8–4.0B) roughly in line with Street expectations — guidance reduces uncertainty around 2026 revenue but left EPS guidance unclear in releases. Guidance Update

Company posted updated FY‑2026 and Q1‑2026 revenue guidance ranges (Q1: ~$1.0–1.1B; FY: ~$3.8–4.0B) roughly in line with Street expectations — guidance reduces uncertainty around 2026 revenue but left EPS guidance unclear in releases. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $0.02 missed consensus (~$0.08–0.09), and the company still shows a wide negative net margin — the earnings miss is the immediate catalyst for analyst caution and short‑term volatility. Earnings Summary

Adjusted EPS of $0.02 missed consensus (~$0.08–0.09), and the company still shows a wide negative net margin — the earnings miss is the immediate catalyst for analyst caution and short‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Barclays downgraded Transocean to Equal Weight (and other analysts have raised varied views), a sign that some sell‑side desks see limited near‑term upside despite operational wins — downgrades can pressure shares and cap rallies. Barclays Downgrade

Barclays downgraded Transocean to Equal Weight (and other analysts have raised varied views), a sign that some sell‑side desks see limited near‑term upside despite operational wins — downgrades can pressure shares and cap rallies. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary and media pieces highlight RIG as a momentum name and discuss longer‑term upside tied to fleet specialization and consolidation — these narratives can attract momentum buyers but are longer‑dated drivers. Momentum Coverage

Investor commentary and media pieces highlight RIG as a momentum name and discuss longer‑term upside tied to fleet specialization and consolidation — these narratives can attract momentum buyers but are longer‑dated drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript and analyst roundups provide more color on contract mix, dayrates, and capex — these details will matter to investors assessing margin recovery and the Valaris integration; listen to/read the call for specifics. Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.44.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $388,231,073.88. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $293,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,910. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,132. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 73.52%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

