GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in VEON Ltd. $VEON

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of VEON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,957,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $274,470,000 after buying an additional 70,659 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in VEON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 84.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 77.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $56.24 on Friday. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.61.

VEON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. Wall Street Zen raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VEON in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

