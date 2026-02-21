GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 53,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Sally Beauty by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 385,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,359,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,690,000 after buying an additional 234,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:SBH opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.63 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $92,689.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,295 shares in the company, valued at $334,544.45. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $244,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 57,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,907.95. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.