GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Strategy were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,406,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,484,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,027,000 after purchasing an additional 495,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Strategy in the second quarter valued at $1,203,062,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Strategy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,783,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,660,000 after buying an additional 1,411,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,153,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 5.62. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $457.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $880,080. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.21.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

