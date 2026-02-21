GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,401 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 308.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.5%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.