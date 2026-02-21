Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Acquires 183,200 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. H World Group accounts for 0.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of H World Group worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 82.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 889.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in H World Group by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.16. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark lifted their price objective on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

