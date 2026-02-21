Gravity (G) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gravity (G) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $30.20 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,022.77 or 0.99742086 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (by Galxe) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (by Galxe) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 10,477,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (by Galxe) is 0.00386891 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $3,098,742.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

