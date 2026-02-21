GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (TQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on February 24th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 0.4% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Performance

TQQY opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors. It uses derivatives such as options, swaps to create its portfolio.

