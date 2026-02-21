GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (TQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on February 24th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 0.4% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Performance
TQQY opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Company Profile
