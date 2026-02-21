GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 9,024,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,340,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $12,750,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,395.75. This trade represents a 37.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 603,744 shares of company stock worth $22,536,495 in the last three months. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in GitLab by 124.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in GitLab by 284.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in GitLab by 84.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

