Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$90.47 and traded as high as C$99.24. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$97.83, with a volume of 520,968 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.75.
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.
