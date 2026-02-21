Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.03 and traded as low as GBX 2. Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 2.20, with a volume of 95,478 shares traded.

Getech Group Stock Up 4.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Getech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.