Gentex Corporation $GNTX Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,725,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206,060 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $190,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,964,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,141,000 after buying an additional 236,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,439,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 74,779 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,359,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,830,000 after acquiring an additional 277,217 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,611,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,681,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.97 on Friday. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $644.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $279,175.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 58,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,163.82. This represents a 16.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,832.50. The trade was a 14.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,313. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company’s primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

