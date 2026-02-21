GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.9150. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.5850, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany‐based engineering company specializing in process technology and components for the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment such as separators, decanters, heat exchangers and membrane filtration systems, as well as providing complete process lines for dairy processing, brewing, powder processing and liquid food production. GEA also offers tailored services in refrigeration, air handling and thermal cooling, helping customers optimize production efficiency and maintain product quality.
In addition to core process machinery, GEA supplies hygienic fittings, valves, pumps and homogenizers that meet stringent industry standards for safety and sanitation.
