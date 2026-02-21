GateToken Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $836.00 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $836.00 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $7.26 or 0.00010661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004636 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 115,180,573 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatelayer and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 115,180,573.04885802. The last known price of GateToken is 7.18325013 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,155,328.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

