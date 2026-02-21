Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 16th

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of GTX stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.
Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.
