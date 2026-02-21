Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 16th

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of GTX stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Garrett Motion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 7,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 971.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Garrett Motion by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 1,422.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.