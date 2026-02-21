Games for a Living Hits 1-Day Volume of $69.21 Thousand (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Games for a Living token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $69.21 thousand worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Games for a Living alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,951.12 or 0.99659333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,855,444,401 tokens. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,855,444,400.55533305 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.00125498 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $72,330.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Games for a Living should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Games for a Living using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.