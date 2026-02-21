Games for a Living Hits 1-Day Volume of $69.21 Thousand (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Games for a Living token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $69.21 thousand worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,951.12 or 0.99659333 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Games for a Living Profile
Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,855,444,401 tokens. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.
Buying and Selling Games for a Living
