Fund L.P. Forager Sells 19,050 Shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $451,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,667,905 shares in the company, valued at $39,562,706.60. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 30,131 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $705,969.33.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,163 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $288,749.62.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Mastercraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Mastercraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,697,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 6.2% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36,569 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 305,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company’s portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

