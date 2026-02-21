FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $9.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.0625.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, December 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th.

In related news, Director Betsy B. Bingham sold 8,608 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $73,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,149,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,505,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 647,151 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $406.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 118.80%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

