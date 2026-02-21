FTX Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $115.33 million and $2.13 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. Telegram, Facebook, Weibo, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

