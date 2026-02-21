Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) CEO Mike Taylor Purchases 600 Shares

Friedman Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Taylor purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,612.50. The trade was a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.05. 44,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,245. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.55. Friedman Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.97 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Friedman Industries by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Friedman Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Friedman Industries has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Inc is a specialized manufacturer of high-quality steel grating products for industrial and commercial applications. The company’s core offerings include industrial bar gratings, stair treads, trench covers, checkered plates and lighting frames. These products are designed to meet stringent safety and durability requirements in sectors such as oil and gas, power generation, wastewater treatment and infrastructure development.

Friedman Industries serves a broad customer base across North America, providing both standard and custom solutions through its manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania and California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.