Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN Stock Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $76,051,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,618,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,109.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 775,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 711,347 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.89.
Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.6%
Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 122.22%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.
Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.