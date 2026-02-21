Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

FBIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.14). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.