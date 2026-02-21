Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 903,675 shares during the period. Fortuna Mining comprises approximately 0.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Fortuna Mining worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Mining by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Mining by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Mining by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortuna Mining during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortuna Mining from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Friday, January 16th. National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fortuna Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

