Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,940 and last traded at GBX 9,044, with a volume of 270322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,212.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a £223 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £224.60.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.0%

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is £138.87 and its 200-day moving average price is £172.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74.

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

